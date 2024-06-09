Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Maven Healthcare sought permission for the change of use of the property in Ashley Road in St Georges area.

E.M. Pickering, a surveyor and chartered town planner working on behalf of Maven Healthcare, said: “The objective of Maven Healthcare is to provide high-quality care, in a warm, welcoming and nurturing environment that meets the needs of individual children and young people.

“The principal activities will be to support children and young people’s achievements and progress in the areas of health, education, social, psychological and emotional development.”

At least one supervisor would be on shift 24 hours a day, with company policy being to hire local qualified staff who live within reasonable walking distance.

Some children will go to school during the day, but will live at the home long-term or permanently until adulthood.

However, the proposal faced plenty of objections, mainly from people who are worried it will increase traffic and parking issues.

Locals fear the new care home in Ashley Road would increase traffic and parking problems. Picture: Google

“Traffic and parking issues that are already impossible to navigate with the school and parents needing to park,” said Gemma Dawson.

“The roads between 8am and 9am and 3pm and 4pm are impassable on some days and having staff parking on the roads will increase this. I have already objected several times to the dangers to the children from the school of parking and potential for injuries as cars struggle to get up and down the school road and surrounding roads and chaos around these times.”

Sam Reed added: “Turning this property into a non-residence will increase vehicle access to the property, both in quantity and during unsociable hours where shift workers are coming or going.

“This has already been witnessed at Lynwood (also of Ashley Road) where caregivers are required to visit the property. This has increased roadside parking and congestion on what is already a heavily parked and narrow road, such that residents are unable to adequately use the road.”

St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council was also concerned about the location of the home not being ideal due to the amount of elderly residents in the area.

However, the highways department at Telford & Wrekin Council supported the proposal, subject to conditions. This included ensuring the plans for parking were properly laid out, hard surfaced and drained.