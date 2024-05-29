Reform UK candidate responds as rumours swirl of plan for Lucy Allan to replace him

Ms Allan served as a Conservative until being suspended by the party earlier this week when she endorsed the Reform UK candidate standing to replace her, saying the Tories have "no chance" of winning in Telford.

It's now being speculated that Ms Allan could stand for Reform UK in the neighbouring Wrekin constituency ahead of July's general election.

But Richard Leppington said only last week the national party confirmed that he would be the party's candidate in the seat currently held by Tory Mark Pritchard.

Mr Leppington, who lives at Allscott in Telford, had been announced as prospective parliamentary candidate for Reform UK for the Wrekin constituency in December.