So what happens when the Prime Minister says he is stopping by?

"It's early days though," he joked. "This is only day two and there's a long way to go."

A visit from the Prime Minister is an occupational hazard for a big regional newspaper at election time. With responsibility for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star our team covers a region that is stuffed full of constituencies that both main parties know they must win if they want to form the next government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Editor Mark Drew

Little surprise then that we received a call the night before the visit to say he was dropping by.