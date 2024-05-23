Shropshire General Election candidates: Everyone standing for Parliament across the county on July 4

Shropshire's voters are split between five constituencies and all but one of the five seats are held by the Conservatives (Helen Morgan won North Shropshire for the Liberal Democrats in 2021).

There will be at least a few new faces representing the county in the next Parliament, whatever happens on election day (July 4) - Lucy Allan and Philip Dunne, of Telford and Ludlow respectively, have already announced they are standing down after a combined 28 years as Shropshire MPs.

So who exactly is standing for which party, and where? It can be hard to keep up - so we're compiling all the names Shropshire residents will see on their ballot paper six weeks from today. See the list below.

From left: Labour's Shaun Davies, standing in Telford; Conservative Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury; and Helen Morgan of the Liberal Democrats, MP for North Shropshire

We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.

Candidates for Telford

Conservatives: Hannah Campbell

Labour: Shaun Davies

Greens: John Adams

Workers Party: Allan Bailey

Candidates for The Wrekin

Conservatives: Mark Pritchard

Liberal Democrats: Anthony Lowe

Greens: Patrick McCarthy

Candidates for Shrewsbury (formerly Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Conservatives: Daniel Kawczynski

Labour: Julia Buckley

Liberal Democrats: Alex Wagner

Candidates for North Shropshire

Liberal Democrats: Helen Morgan

Conservatives: Simon Baynes

Greens: Craig Emery

Reform UK: Mark Whittle

Candidates for South Shropshire (formerly Ludlow)