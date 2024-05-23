Shropshire General Election candidates: Everyone standing for Parliament across the county on July 4
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a surprise General Election and the people of Shropshire will go to the polls six weeks from today to select their next MPs.
Shropshire's voters are split between five constituencies and all but one of the five seats are held by the Conservatives (Helen Morgan won North Shropshire for the Liberal Democrats in 2021).
There will be at least a few new faces representing the county in the next Parliament, whatever happens on election day (July 4) - Lucy Allan and Philip Dunne, of Telford and Ludlow respectively, have already announced they are standing down after a combined 28 years as Shropshire MPs.
So who exactly is standing for which party, and where? It can be hard to keep up - so we're compiling all the names Shropshire residents will see on their ballot paper six weeks from today. See the list below.
We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.
Candidates for Telford
Conservatives: Hannah Campbell
Labour: Shaun Davies
Greens: John Adams
Workers Party: Allan Bailey
Candidates for The Wrekin
Conservatives: Mark Pritchard
Liberal Democrats: Anthony Lowe
Greens: Patrick McCarthy
Candidates for Shrewsbury (formerly Shrewsbury and Atcham)
Conservatives: Daniel Kawczynski
Labour: Julia Buckley
Liberal Democrats: Alex Wagner
Candidates for North Shropshire
Liberal Democrats: Helen Morgan
Conservatives: Simon Baynes
Greens: Craig Emery
Reform UK: Mark Whittle
Candidates for South Shropshire (formerly Ludlow)
Conservatives: Stuart Anderson
Liberal Democrats: Matthew Green
Reform UK: Charles Shackerley-Bennett