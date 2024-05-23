Shropshire Star
Close

Shropshire General Election candidates: Everyone standing for Parliament across the county on July 4

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a surprise General Election and the people of Shropshire will go to the polls six weeks from today to select their next MPs.

By Rob Smith
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire's voters are split between five constituencies and all but one of the five seats are held by the Conservatives (Helen Morgan won North Shropshire for the Liberal Democrats in 2021).

There will be at least a few new faces representing the county in the next Parliament, whatever happens on election day (July 4) - Lucy Allan and Philip Dunne, of Telford and Ludlow respectively, have already announced they are standing down after a combined 28 years as Shropshire MPs.

So who exactly is standing for which party, and where? It can be hard to keep up - so we're compiling all the names Shropshire residents will see on their ballot paper six weeks from today. See the list below.

From left: Labour's Shaun Davies, standing in Telford; Conservative Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury; and Helen Morgan of the Liberal Democrats, MP for North Shropshire

We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.

Candidates for Telford

  • Conservatives: Hannah Campbell

  • Labour: Shaun Davies

  • Greens: John Adams

  • Workers Party: Allan Bailey

Candidates for The Wrekin

  • Conservatives: Mark Pritchard

  • Liberal Democrats: Anthony Lowe

  • Greens: Patrick McCarthy

Candidates for Shrewsbury (formerly Shrewsbury and Atcham)

  • Conservatives: Daniel Kawczynski

  • Labour: Julia Buckley

  • Liberal Democrats: Alex Wagner

Candidates for North Shropshire

  • Liberal Democrats: Helen Morgan

  • Conservatives: Simon Baynes

  • Greens: Craig Emery

  • Reform UK: Mark Whittle

Candidates for South Shropshire (formerly Ludlow)

  • Conservatives: Stuart Anderson

  • Liberal Democrats: Matthew Green

  • Reform UK: Charles Shackerley-Bennett

Similar stories
Most popular