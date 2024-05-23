Gun is fired on a general election – now let us await the promises. Comment by Andy Richardson.

In the red corner, a party that’s 18 points ahead in the polls, that smashed the Tories at the last General Election.

And that’s welcoming questionable defectors who claim to have gone on a Damascene conversion.

In the blue corner, a party that’s been riddled with scandal, that’s been in power too long, but that’s convinced that it’s the better devil we might know and that we’ll forgive and forget over the next six months.

As long as they don’t mention Liz Truss. Or Partygate. Or the Cost of Living crisis.

Or bad people who lock MPs in flats then demand thousands of pounds for their release. Don’t worry guys, we’ve got your back. We won’t say a word.