'Delighted, bring it on!' Shropshire politicians react to Rishi Sunak's General Election announcement

The Conservative Prime Minister took to the lectern outside 10 Downing Street and was drenched in heavy rain as he called for voters to go to the polls in six weeks .

Shropshire currently has four Tory MPs and one Lib Dem MP - Helen Morgan - who won her North Shropshire seat in 2021 after Conservative Owen Paterson stepped down.

Mrs Morgan, who will contest the seat with current Conservative Clywd South MP Simon Baynes, said: "Bring it on!

“People across Shropshire are fed-up of this terrible Conservative Government, and are crying out for change.

“Whether it’s the state of our NHS, sewage in our rivers, or farmers being subjected to thoughtless and damaging trade deals, the Conservatives have let Shropshire down.

“This General Election, the Liberal Democrats are raring to go. Our candidates are rooted in their communities across Shropshire, and are already out there making a difference for local people. We will put Shropshire first in everything we do, fighting for our county on the issues that really matter.

“So bring it on – and let’s send the Conservatives a message they won’t forget anytime soon.”

In Shrewsbury, Labour's Julia Buckley and the town's Lib Dem deputy mayor Alex Wagner will be trying to take the seat from long-serving Conservative Daniel Kawczynski, who has been the town's MP since 2005.

Mrs Buckley, who is currently a Bridgnorth councillor, said: "I'm delighted to hear the General Election will be on July 4. Shrewsbury is ready for change and together with the Labour Party I am offering the fresh start we need." She says her priorities are to support families through the cost of living crisis, improve NHS access, tackle crime, improve bus services and protect rivers from raw sewage dumping.