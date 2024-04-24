Half-finished Shrewsbury housing development 'to be finished next spring' despite being left abandoned after builders went into liquidation

Concerns had been raised over mess and safety after the development in Racecourse Crescent, Shrewsbury was left untouched for several months.

Star Housing, Shropshire Council's housing arm, had instructed Tricas Construction to build 13 affordable homes on the site of the old police station next to Monkmoor Recreation Ground.

But Tricas went into liquidation, causing work to grind to a halt.

The council has expressed "disappointment" over the situation, but insists it is trying to get a new contractor in place and hopes the work will be done by next spring.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “STAR Housing is disappointed over the liquidation of Tricas Construction, its contracting partner for the development at Racecourse Crescent. Tricas Construction made STAR Housing aware of some the challenges it was facing during a very difficult time for the construction industry. STAR Housing did its best to support Tricas Construction during this period but due to the complexity of the issues facing Tricas Construction, this assistance was not sufficient to allow it to continue trading.

“Legal matters arising from this situation are being addressed and efforts are underway to secure a new contractor to complete the project. Safety measures have been implemented on the site, and STAR Housing anticipate the completion of all work by Spring 2025. STAR Housing remains committed to completing this important affordable housing scheme in Shrewsbury.”