Independent group leader and former cabinet member Heulwen Hulme, who represented the ward of Rhiwcynon which includes the village of Tregynon near Newtown informed the council of her decision on April 5.

A by-election is expected to take place in the ward soon.

Mrs Hulme served as a cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Recycling from 2019 to 2022 in the Independent/Conservative coalition administration which ran Powys up to May 2022.

Following the local election, Mrs Hulme took over the helm of the Independent group as they regrouped in opposition.

The decision means that Welshpool Llanerchyddol’s county councillor, Councillor Graham Breeze takes over as the interim Independent group leader.

Mrs Hulme said: “I am grateful to the authority and colleagues for the support, guidance and advice that had proved invaluable over her seven years in office.

“I am a firm believer in you only get out of a position what you are prepared to put in.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed making the commitment and taking part in various committee meetings, member development, scrutiny and of course my time spent on the cabinet.

“I have during my time met some fantastic colleagues and officers who have assisted and supported me in my role and to be an effective, proactive and committed county councillor.”

Cllr Breeze paid tribute to the outgoing councillor.

Cllr Breeze said: “Mrs Hulme has proved to be a hugely effective, hard-working and professional councillor whilst representing the Rhiwcynon Ward and the people of Powys.

“She has also been a highly respected leader of the Independent group for the last two years and will be greatly missed.

“I am sure that I represent all colleagues on the authority in wishing her a long and happy retirement.”

A council spokesman said: “Arrangements for a by-election will be made in due course.”

This leaves the make-up of the council at:

Minority Administration

Liberal Democrats – 22.

Labour – 9.

Green Party – 1.

Opposition groups

Conservatives – 14.

Plaid Cymru – 3.

Independent group – 7.

Independents for Powys group – 6.

Non-affiliated councillors – 5.

Vacancy – 1

Total = 68