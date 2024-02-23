Western governments will be on the 'wrong side of history' in Gaza war, says Telford Green Party

Telford and Wrekin Green Party are calling for an immediate ceasefire and a boycott of Israeli goods amid the war in Gaza.

The party will be touring Telford with a stall that highlights a call for an immediate ceasefire and information about boycotting Israeli goods from todayFriday, February 23. Telford & Wrekin Green Party co-ordinator Pat McCarthy said Western governments were likely to be judged to be “on the wrong side of history”. On Wednesday Labour’s amendment calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was approved.

On Tuesday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution put forward by Algeria calling for the immediate ceasefire for the third time.

The US, which was the only country to vote against a ceasefire, argued that it would undermine negotiations over a hostage deal. The UK was the sole abstention, with 13 votes in support.

Mr McCarthy said: “Like many others, I am fearing that the nightmare of Gaza is reaching a horrific climax as the lives of 2.3million hang in the balance. Because the Israeli army has partially or completely destroyed 70 per cent of the housing stock and without adequate water, food and medical supplies, the corralled Gaza population face permanent expulsion or death.

“The United Nations seem to be the only independent arbiter as they remind us with their judgement that collective punishment is a war crime and that this situation could be described as genocidal.

“They point out that deprivation of food, water and power let alone the bombing and demolition with high explosives of family homes, schools, and medical facilities represent a plethora of crimes and acts against humanity.

“By arming the Israeli government and giving them diplomatic immunity for these crimes we, and other Western governments, are complicit which means that we will be judged to be on the wrong side of history by others who had previously believed us to have higher ethical and moral standards.” Mr McCarthy said the level of local anger and concern regarding the war was “unprecedented” in his experience.

He pointed to the two coach-loads of people from Shropshire who attended the London mass march in support of the ceasefire and the attendance at the two Telford demonstrations.The party will begin the tour with a visit to Wellington Market Square todayon Friday, February 23, with further stops planned in Telford Town Centre and Madeley. For further information contact Pat McCarthy on 07986927282.

