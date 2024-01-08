MPs give their thoughts as our State of the Nation survey shows mood of scepticism with few who believe that Rishi Sunak is doing a good job

When Boris Johnson was returned to Downing Street four years ago, his party was riding on the crest of a wave.

With a thumping 80-seat majority, with the highest share of the popular vote since Margaret Thatcher's triumph in 1979, it was an exciting time for Conservative MPs.

But if a week is a long time in politics, four years is practically a generation.

Our State-of-the-Nation survey, published this week, makes grim reading for the Government, with just 22 per cent of Shropshire Star readers believing Mr Johnson's successor, Rishi Sunak, is doing a good job.

But if that sounds like music to the ears to Sir Keir Starmer, he may also want to temper that with a note of caution: while our readers may have little love for Mr Sunak, they aren't exactly enamoured with Sir Keir either. And just to underline the mood of public scepticism towards the political system, a whacking 93 per cent of those who took part thought politicians could not be trusted.

A plague on all their houses, seems to be the dominant wish.

Daniel Kawczynski and Pat McFadden both entered parliament at the 2005 General Election, the former as Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, the latter as Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East.

Mr Kawczynski believes a lot of the frustration stems from high taxes, the result of matters which are largely outside politicians' control.