MP Helen Morgan

The MP for North Shropshire spoke in the House of Commons on the topic of NHS "management failings" connected to the crimes of nurse Lucy Letby, who was convicted last month of murdering seven babies.

The statement came after the announcement of an inquiry into the deaths at Countess of Chester Hospital.

The MP asked the Health Secretary Steve Barclay to reassure patients after the events in Chester.

Helen Morgan MP asked the Secretary of State: “My thoughts and prayers and those of my party are with everyone affected by the unspeakably evil crimes of Lucy Letby.

"Now, in this instance, we have had a serial killer in play, and that makes it unique. But it's clear that there have been management failings: failings written to senior clinicians, potentially even a cover-up.

"And that, unfortunately, is not a new situation for the NHS.

“As the MP for North Shropshire, I've seen management failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust. My colleague for Westmorland and Lonsdale has highlighted their failings at Morecambe Bay. We have had numerous inquiries into management failures at the NHS.