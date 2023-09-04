Leading Shropshire councillor’s resignation sparks by-election

Elliot Lynch has stood down after six years on the council

Elliott Lynch has stood down after six years on the council as a member of the ruling Conservative group.

Mr Lynch was first elected in 2017 to represent Bridgnorth West and Tasley, but in 2021 moved to represent his home division of Alveley and Claverley.

Council leader Lezley Picton said: “I will miss Elliott. He was always very lovely and a supportive and loyal councillor. I wish him all the best.”

Councillor Picton added that Mr Lynch had been very close with fellow Bridgnorth West councillor Les Winwood, who died last year.

In his time on the council, Mr Lynch served on several scrutiny committees and the licensing committee.

Speaking when he was announced as the Alveley and Claverley candidate for the 2021 local elections, Mr Lynch said it had been a “privilege” to represent Bridgnorth, but “it feels right to seek to stand for the place I call home”.

His resignation means a by-election will now be held to elect a new councillor for the area. Details will be announced by Shropshire Council in due course.