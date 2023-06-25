Lib Dems select their candidate to succeed outgoing Conservative in South Shropshire seat

Chris Naylor

Chris Naylor, from Church Stretton, says he wants to win back the seat which has been held by the retiring MP Philip Dunne for the Conservatives since 2005

Mr Naylor said: "“I’m delighted and honoured to be selected as South Shropshire’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Lib Dems here. I promise to do all I can for local residents.

"I want to build on the success of our previous Lib Dem MP here, Matthew Green - and win back this seat to give our residents, our rural issues, a stronger voice in Westminster.

“South Shropshire and our particular problems are sadly being taken for granted by this exhausted, infighting government. I want to champion our local needs - and especially our rural communities, our farms, our rivers - in Westminster and press for change.

“I also want faster ambulance response times and to save our community hospitals. I want more affordable housing, better public transport, and good-value shops in towns and in rural villages. And real encouragement for new businesses - including a better deal with Europe.”

Mr Naylor lives by the Long Mynd in the heart of South Shropshire and is very involved with the local Strettons community.

He volunteers with the National Trust, the Restoring Shropshire Verges Project, the new High Leasowes community meadows management committee. He’s been on the local Patient Participation Group and the Radbrook Foundation, supporting young people’s education.

Mr Naylor previously served eight years as a Lib Dem councillor, with four years as Cabinet Member for Housing, in Camden.

He championed modernisation of 3,000 homes, new social housing and community-based estate regeneration, and served in Parliament for four years on a local government policy committee with Annette Brooke MP, Lord Shipley, and Sir Andrew Stunell.

An economics student and head boy at his local grammar, he’s built a new international education charity, founded a new London theatre (still in business), and helped pioneer projects for teenagers at risk. He has three sons.

Liberal Democrats came second in Ludlow Constituency in the 2019 General Election having formerly held the seat in 2001 – 2005 with Matthew Green.