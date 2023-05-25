Karen Laurie-Parry

Karen Laurie-Parry represented the ward of Bronlllys near Brecon from 2017 to 2022.

The Adjudication Panel for Wales has announced that a hearing into the allegations will take place on July 6.

It is alleged that Ms Laurie-Parry is in breach of paragraphs 4(b), 4(c), 5(a), 6(1)(a), 6(1)(d), 7(b)(i) and 7(b)(iv) of the Powys code of conduct.

The claim is that Ms Laurie Parry broke the rules on “objectivity and propriety,” during her time as a county councillor.

The complaints were first made to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris.

The Ombudsman referred the report on the investigation to the President of the Adjudication Panel for Wales for adjudication by a tribunal.

Ms Laurie-Parry said that she had “expected” a tribunal to take place but had not been “informed formally” when it would happen.

In total there are seven alleged breaches of the code of conduct that Ms Laurie-Parry needs to answer.

They include that councillors must: “show respect and consideration for others; not use bullying behaviour or harass any person.”

That councillors must not: “disclose confidential information or information which should reasonably be regarded as being of a confidential nature.”

That a councillor must not: “conduct yourself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing your office or authority into disrepute.”

And that a councillor must not: “make vexatious, malicious or frivolous complaints against other members or anyone who works for, or on behalf of, your authority.”

A further alleged breach is that councillors should not “use” council resources “imprudently.”

The role of the Adjudication Panel for Wales is to consider whether elected members of councils and public authorities have breached their statutory code of conduct.