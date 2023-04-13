Labour launches its Telford and Wrekin local election manifesto with 'lowest council tax' pledge

Labour party members launch their Telford and Wrekin Council election manifesto. Picture: Paul Davis

The Telford & Wrekin Labour Party's glossy 20 page manifesto was launched on Thursday with a key member of the Westminster Shadow Cabinet standing alongside council leader Councillor Shaun Davies.

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, who holds the post of shadow chief secretary to the treasury, wasn't giving any promises that a Labour Government would come up with any magic money tree.

Councillor Davies said some tough decisions will be needed over the next few years but says a future council administration under him would continue to look at setting the lowest council tax in the Midlands.

He said: "We are making a commitment to a low council tax by making Telford & Wrekin Council as efficient as possible."

But he said this would still allow the council to budget for investing £5 million in high streets, and the council's housing stock. The manifesto also includes a pledge to increase the number of CCTV cameras in the borough and to invest in care services for adults and children.

"We will always invest but there is no blank cheque," he said.

Mr McFadden was keen to remind people of the short-lived Conservative administration of Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. He said the yardstick of the Labour party if they win the next general election would be "fiscal stability".

"If we are fortunate enough to win the next election our responsibility will be to ensure fiscal stability. We do not promise that everything will change overnight because strength has to be built on the strength of the economy," he said.

He added that he believes the country can improve growth so that investments can be made in local services.