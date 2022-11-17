MP says Putin is to blame for missile strike in Poland

Daniel Kawczynski MP

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Poland, was speaking after a missile hit the Polish village of Przewodow on Tuesday evening.

The incident was met with initial confusion, with investigations still attempting to confirm whether it was a stray Ukrainian defence missile, or a Russian weapon targeted at Ukraine.

The village is only four kilometres from Poland's border with Ukraine.

Mr Kawczynski said that the Russian President would bear the ultimate responsibility for the deaths – regardless of who had fired the missile.

The Shrewsbury MP also said that support for Poland – as it supports thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion – must be assured.

He said: "As the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Poland, my deepest condolences are with the two Polish civilians killed by a missile that landed in Przewodow, a village near Ukraine's border.

"Although the investigation is ongoing, it is understood that the missile was part of the Ukrainian defence system protecting critical infrastructure from a barrage of 80 Russian rockets launched that day. We must be clear – Vladimir Putin bears full responsibility for these two deaths and for this war of aggression.

"Moscow’s nefarious regime must answer for its crimes, but for now, the ironclad support to Poland must be reassured."

He added: "When I led a delegation of parliamentarians to Warsaw in the summer, we saw first-hand how the war in Ukraine is affecting its neighbour Poland, in ways not seen since the Second World War.

"Millions of Ukrainians have fled, and Poland has now been transformed into one of the major refugee-hosting countries in the world. This seismic influx has been incredibly pressurising, with Poland’s economy under strain and local infrastructures such as accommodation, education, and healthcare struggling to cope. Poland is doing much to help those escaping the conflict, but they themselves need more support."

Mr Kawczynski urged the European Union to provide more financial help for Poland – saying the country faces a bill of £8bn for the help it is providing.

He also praised Poland for supporting the Ukrainian military in their efforts to repel the Russian invasion.

He added: "I cannot think of another country that sympathises with the plight of Ukraine more profoundly than Poland. During the Second World War, they showed tremendous fighting spirit against their own occupiers, Nazi Germany, and the Ukrainians are demonstrating the same zeal to liberate themselves today.