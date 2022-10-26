Notification Settings

Sheepish response to Shropshire border MP as lambs on menu at Prime Minister's question time

By Sue AustinChirkPoliticsPublished:

The MP for Clwyd South - which includes Chirk and parts of the North Shropshire border was one of the first to put a question to the new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak in his first PM question time in Parliament.

Simon Baynes took the opportunity to welcome Mr Sunak and to tell him that farmers in his constituency were delighted that, after 20 years, they were once more able to sell world beating Welsh lamb to the US market.

The Prime Minister congratulated the industry and said that the market was expected to be worth about £40 million over the first few years, an enormous boost to the economy.

Then being true to his own Yorkshire constituency Mr Sunak said: "I would encourage the 300 million US consumers to give Yorkshire Swaledale lambs a try."

