Wrekin constituency name change plans should be dropped - MP

Mark Pritchard, the Conservative MP for the Wrekin, has called on the Boundary Commission to abandon the proposals to change the name of the parliamentary constituency.

The commission announced last year that it wanted the constituency to become known as Newport and Wellington.

The public were asked for their opinions on the proposal earlier this year, through written consultations, as well as hearings on the matter.

The commission is expected to publish its revised proposals in the autumn, before a final report next year.

Mr Pritchard, said the Boundary Commission for England needs to show that its consultation exercise “was a genuine public consultation and not a going through the motions” ahead of the confirmation of revised plans.

Earlier this year the MP, who has represented The Wrekin since 2005, wrote to town and parish councils in the constituency asking them to back his call to retain 'The Wrekin' name.

Mr Pritchard argued that The Wrekin name is "unique, internationally recognised, iconic in English prose and literature, and reflects the borough and county parts of the constituency".

He also pointed out the unique nature of the name – taken from the local landmark – by highlighting that there are more than a dozen Newports and at least another three Wellingtons in the United Kingdom already.

He said: "I am grateful to all those constituents and councils who have supported me in seeking to keep The Wrekin’s historical name. I hope the Boundary Commission will listen to the overwhelming public support to retain the name."

The Wrekin has had the same name since the constituency was created in 1918.

As well as the name change the proposals would see The Wrekin lose Hadley, and gain Hodnet and Cheswardine from the North Shropshire constituency. It would include the Clive Barracks at Tern Hill, which falls just on the Wellington and Newport side of the new border.

Speaking earlier this year Mr Pritchard said: "The Wrekin has been a parliamentary constituency from more than 100 years and sums up the area perfectly.