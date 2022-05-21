Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard re-selected to fight next general election

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

A Shropshire MP has been reselected to fight the next general election – whenever it takes place.

Mark Pritchard MP
Mark Pritchard MP

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for the Wrekin, was re-adopted as his party's candidate for the constituency at a meeting of the The Wrekin Constituency Conservative Association.

The meeting took place in Admaston, where Mr Pritchard was unanimously re-elected as the party's constituency candidate.

Mr Pritchard has served as MP for the Wrekin since 2005, winning another four general elections since first being elected.

He said: "I'm delighted to have been formally and unanimously readopted as the Conservative Party's candidate at the next general election.

"The Wrekin is a wonderful place with amazing people, who are all an honour to represent."

Politics
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News