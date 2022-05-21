Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard re-selected to fight next general election

Mark Pritchard MP

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for the Wrekin, was re-adopted as his party's candidate for the constituency at a meeting of the The Wrekin Constituency Conservative Association.

The meeting took place in Admaston, where Mr Pritchard was unanimously re-elected as the party's constituency candidate.

Mr Pritchard has served as MP for the Wrekin since 2005, winning another four general elections since first being elected.

He said: "I'm delighted to have been formally and unanimously readopted as the Conservative Party's candidate at the next general election.