Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard re-selected to fight next general election

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for the Wrekin, was re-adopted as his party's candidate for the constituency at a meeting of the The Wrekin Constituency Conservative Association.
The meeting took place in Admaston, where Mr Pritchard was unanimously re-elected as the party's constituency candidate.
Mr Pritchard has served as MP for the Wrekin since 2005, winning another four general elections since first being elected.
He said: "I'm delighted to have been formally and unanimously readopted as the Conservative Party's candidate at the next general election.
"The Wrekin is a wonderful place with amazing people, who are all an honour to represent."