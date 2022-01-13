Daniel Kawczynski is the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury

Daniel Kawczynski is to be suspended from the House of Commons for one day and has been told to apologise after he told the media he had only previously apologised for his behaviour because he had no other choice.

In June 2021, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham was told to apologise unequivocally to Parliament for his behaviour towards staff during the first coronavirus lockdown when he was unable to join a virtual committee meeting.

However on the day of the apology, he told Radio Shropshire that he was only apologising due to the fact he would face further sanctions if he did not.

Now, a new report from the Parliament Standards Committee has been published which has told Mr Kawczynski to apologise in the House of Commons again and recommended he be suspended for one day.

The report said his behaviour alone warranted a more severe punishment, but that the recommendations took into account mitigating factors including Mr Kawczynski's ill mental health at the time.

Mr Kawczynski has said he "unreservedly" accepts the report's findings and said that he had been left unable to leave his house due to abuse he had been facing from constituents.

Here we run through a timeline of the key events.

Daniel Kawczynski rule-breaking timeline