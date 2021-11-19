Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski's second job cut from 30 to 15 hours per month

Daniel Kawcynski has been the MP for Shrewsbury since 2005

Daniel Kawczynski, the town's Conservative MP, is paid £3,000 a month for his consultancy work for a US-based mining investment firm.

This is on top of the £82,000 salary he earns for representing Shrewsbury.

For the last three years the register of MPs' interests has shown Mr Kawczynski was expected to work 30 hours each month for the Electrum Group LLC, however this week the number of hours has been updated to 15.

The amount of monthly pay he receives from the New York firm has not changed, meaning the hourly rate is effectively £200.

Mr Kawczynski declined to comment when asked his views on the ethics of MPs holding second jobs.

The issue has been in the spotlight since North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson was found to have broken paid lobbying rules while employed as a consultant for two companies which paid him more than £100,000 per year between them.

A by-election is to be held in Shropshire next month after Mr Paterson resigned when he lost the backing of Boris Johnson over the investigation into his repeated approaches to ministers and officials.

Down in south Shropshire, Conservative MP Philip Dunne is paid £3,333 a month for eight hours work as a non-executive director of Reaction Engines Ltd.

Telford MP Lucy Allan and Wrekip MP Mark Pritchard do not have any registered second jobs but Mr Pritchard has previously had consultancy commitments for a variety of clients. He stopped his work for intelligence and security firm the Soufan Group before becoming a member of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee last year.

On Wednesday, the Commons backed Mr Johnson’s proposals to ban MPs from taking paid political consultancies and to limit the time they can spend doing second jobs.

However, only 297 MPs, fewer than half the total, voted for the motion, with opposition parties abstaining.