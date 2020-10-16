MP praises negotiator for 'standing up to EU bullies'

Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham said chief negotiator David Frost was right to call a halt to further talks after the EU said the future of a deal depended on Britain conceding on key demands.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier had called for a new round of “intensive” meetings, beginning in London on Monday, followed by more talks in Brussels.

But Lord Frost reportedly responded by telling Mr Barnier there would be little point in him coming to London unless he changed his approach.

Mr Kawczynski, a vocal Brexiteer, said: "A UK Government source says Lord Frost has spoken to Barnier and told him not to bother coming to London on Monday for more talks.

"Finally for first time in my lifetime we have a country on our continent prepared to stand up to these bullies."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK should now prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit, following the collapse in negotiations.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Lord Frost has spoken to Michel Bernier to update the EU on the Prime Minister’s statement.

“Lord Frost said that, as the PM had made clear, the European Council’s conclusions had left us without a basis to continue the trade talks without a fundamental change in the EU’s approach to these negotiations.

“There was accordingly no basis for negotiations in London as of Monday.