Council appoints new town mayor

He was elected as the new Mayor of Broseley Town Council at the council's annual meeting on 12 May, and replaces the outgoing Mayor Councillor Michael Burton.

The new mayor said he looked forward to promoting tourism in the town, attending local events, performances, and exhibitions once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Councillor Tarlochen Singh-Mohr grew up in Handsworth, Birmingham, and now lives in Broseley with his family. Tarlochen has a background in media and film making, currently lecturing in a college and a university. He is an active local resident doing litter picking and is involved with several local voluntary groups as well as the sixth form school governor at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock.

He said: "I've been a councillor for Broseley since I was first elected in September 2017, and I am looking forward to the year ahead serving the whole community as Mayor of Broseley."