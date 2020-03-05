Flood-affected Shropshire businesses urged to complete funding application form

Shropshire Council is able to give business recovery grants of up to £2,500 to small and medium-sized businesses that have been directly or indirectly impacted by the February floods.

The authority can also give 100 per cent business rate relief for a minimum of three months, or until the business is able to resume trading from the property if this is longer.

Meanwhile, households affected by the flooding and eligible for financial support will begin to receive their funds in the coming days.

Steve Charmley, Cabinet for member assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “We recognise how devastating the flooding impacts have been in parts of the county and how this is affecting our residents and businesses. We hope that the grants available will go some way to relieving some of the immediate pressures that they’re facing.

“We’re keen to process payments to those businesses affected as soon as possible to assist with recovery, but we need all businesses to complete our short form, which will enable their eligibility for the funding to be assessed.

“Meanwhile, households have been supported by our customer contact centre, revenues and benefits staff and a whole host of others, who all did their bit to help ensure payments could be made promptly. This is no small task when so many households were flooded but efforts have been made to ensure everyone could access their funds as quickly as possible.

“I want to say thank you to all businesses that have been in contact with Shropshire Council and the Shrewsbury BID to outline how they been affected by the flooding. This information collated by both ourselves and the BID has helped to inform the Flooding Recovery Plan, will assist in trying to attract further financial support for any businesses that have been severely impacted.

"It will also enable us to lobby the government and other agencies for the long-term sustainable management of the River Severn.”

Business are also being advised that the annual business rate bills for 2020/21 have already been produced, and won’t reflect any business rate flood relief that they may be eligible for.

Any business rate flood relief will be credited directly to their business rate account, and an amended bill will follow.

The online application form can be found at shropshire.gov.uk/drainage-and-flooding/drainage-and-flooding-news/business-recovery-grants-and-business-rates-flood-relief/

