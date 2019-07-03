Views sought over Shropshire polling station sites

Shropshire Council said it wants to hear from people, especially those in the North Shropshire, Ludlow and Shrewsbury & Atcham constituencies.

If they are unhappy with the current location of polling stations – especially from an access point of view – they are being asked to suggest an alternative venue.

It said it wants to hear from the public, councillors and MPs about their views on the current arrangements.

Meanwhile, Claire Porter, the council’s returning officer, will also be asked to make suggested amendments.

The consultation began on Monday and will run until August 12.

Ms Porter said: “Shropshire Council is conducting a review of polling districts and polling places, in accordance with the Representation of the People Act 1983.

“As part of the review the returning officer for Shropshire Council will make comments on existing arrangements and suggested amendments.

“In addition, representations are invited from other relevant sources such as the electors in the Ludlow, North Shropshire and Shrewsbury and Atcham parliamentary constituencies, councillors, local political parties, and organisations that have expertise in relation to access to premises for people with different forms of disability.

“People or bodies making representations about specific polling station venues should give alternative places that may be used as polling places.

“All comments must be received by August 12.” – to enable the council’s elections office to make any alterations necessary to the register of electors when it is next fully revised on December 1.”

More information is available at shropshire.gov.uk