Motorbike track hours concern at Powys council

Liverpoool-based company Nightfly wants to extend the hours of operation of a motorcycle scrambling facility on land at Rhydblawd Farm, near Disserth.

The firm also want to build a motor cross experience centre, six holiday lodges and a building to be used as a yoga studio.

Conservative councillor Gwilym Williams, who represents Disserth and Trecoed on Powys County Council said: “I would like to call this in because of local concern about the bike track.”

Agents for the developers, Hughes Architects, point out in their planning statement that the motor cross scrambling track has been “established and lawful” for 20 years.

Hughes Architects said: “The application is essentially in two parts.

“There is an existing motorcycle scramble track in existence at Rhydblawd Farm which benefits from historic planning approval and a certificate of lawfulness for a specific time of usage.

“The second part of the application is to change the time and usage of the site commensurate with the current tourism offer.

"This is by building a number of ancillary buildings within the site in order to support and expand the tourism offer.”

The applicants want to extend the opening times of the scrambling track, which is for Wednesdays and Sundays at the moment.

Hughes architects added: “In this statement we have endeavoured to explain how to achieve this, through a logical extension to the current business offer coupled with sensitive environmentally conscious design and improvement to highways and site facilities.

“Our application is able to satisfy national and local requirements in relation to tourism, leisure and recreation, design and access and thorough regard for the natural environment.

“Moreover we submit that the proposal supports legislation and strategic policy objectives at both national and local level.”