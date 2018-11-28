Further tributes paid to former Shropshire Council speaker David Lloyd

David Lloyd MBE, who was 87, enjoyed a long and distinguished career in local government which saw him serve on authorities in a number of roles.

He died on Saturday following a short illness, and a number of people have paid tribute to the work of the former Shropshire Council speaker.

Councillor Ann Hartley, chairman of Shropshire Council was the latest to pay tribute to the former councillor.

She said: "It was a real privilege to have known and worked alongside David Lloyd and I was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing.

“On behalf of all the staff and councilors of Shropshire Council I would like to pass on my condolences to David’s family and friends, and pay tribute to David for his very many years of service to the people of Shropshire – for which he rightly became an Honorary Alderman of Shropshire Council last year.

"David was a wonderful public servant who will be much missed by all who knew and worked with him over the years.”

Councillor Lloyd's government career began in 1977 when he was elected to Shropshire County Council, before he was was elected to Oswestry Borough Council in 2003 and to Shropshire Council in 2009.

He held the position of Leader of Oswestry Borough Council, chair of Shropshire Health Authority, speaker and deputy chairman of Shropshire Council, and was an honorary life governor of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

Advertising

Mr Lloyd stood down as a councillor at the local elections in May 2017.

In June 2017 he was admitted as an Honorary Alderman of Shropshire Council in recognition of his ‘eminent service’ over the past 40 years.

The title was conferred upon him at a specially convened meeting of Shropshire Council.