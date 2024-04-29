Police and Crime Commissioner candidates – who are they and why should you vote for them

Five candidates are vying to be elected to the role which has become increasingly important in deciding how a region's police force operates – and is managed.

The candidates on this year's ballot papers include Conservative John Campion, who has held the role since 2016, Henry Curteis – who is standing for the English Democrats under the banner "More Police – catching criminals!", Julian Dean for the Green Party, Sarah Murray for the Liberal Democrats, and Richard Overton for the Labour party.

The role of the police and crime commissioner was introduced back in 2012 and has been intended as a voice of the people to hold the police to account.

The commissioners are responsible for the totality of policing – and levy part of a council tax bill to pay for policing.

Police and Crime Commissioners aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.

They are elected to hold Chief Constables and the force to account, making the police answerable to the communities they serve.

John Campion – Conservative

I have overseen a fall in crime in West Mercia and the recruitment of 500 additional Police Officers, taking the force to record numbers.

I am determined that communities must now feel the full benefit; where crime falls further, victims are better supported and people feel safer.

I will focus on cutting crime by:

* Safer Town Centres – Expanding Town Centre Policing Teams.

* Safer Homes – Targeting offenders of domestic abuse, sexual violence and exploitation.

* Safer Businesses – Preventing crime and ensuring a robust response when it does happen.

* Safer Countryside – Enhancing rural crime fighting teams.

* Tackling Drugs – Pursuing drug dealers and the harm they cause in our society.

* Prompt Investigations – Ensuring West Mercia Police respond promptly to reports of crime and conduct thorough investigations.

I will support victims and survivors through:

* Advocacy – Putting the voice of victims at the heart of policing in West Mercia.

* Creating a Victims Hub – Ensuring victims get the support they need by specialist training for officers delivering regular and meaningful updates.