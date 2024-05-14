Watch: MPs hear how Shropshire woman waited nine months to get PIP benefit

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan challenged the Government over delays to disability benefit applications during questions in the House of Commons on Monday.

She told Parliament of a case she has dealt with recently where mistakes from the Department for Work and Pensions led to a long wait for a constituent to receive their Personal Independent Payment.

According to the MP, the DWP first used the wrong name while assessing the constituent’s application. Then, when the constituent applied to appeal the faulty decision, the Department took four months to correct its mistake and a further month to pay the constituent.

Helen referred to the process as nothing less than a “shambles” during a question to Mel Stride MP, the Secretary of State for the Department of Work and Pensions.

Helen Morgan speaking in the House of Commons

Speaking after the Commons session, the MP said: “Mistakes have been made by the DWP which have cost my constituents time and money.

“PIP payments are crucial for anyone who struggles to complete everyday tasks or get around because of a physical or mental condition. The system is fraught with delays and needs reform.

“A constituent of mine referred to the system as a ‘highly stressful bureaucratic nightmare’. PIP applicants should not have to struggle to receive support which they are entitled to.”

In reply to Helen Morgan's question, Secretary of State, Mel Stride, replied: “I have set out the improvements in the processing times that people have been experiencing and in fact are at 15 weeks now, which is the figure at the end of January, which is now quicker than was the case during the pandemic.

“I can't comment on the individual circumstances that the honourable lady identifies, but I will of course be very happy to look at the matter that she has raised.”