Enginuity retro: 35 photos showing the museum's hands-on fun over the years - spot the famous faces and relive the memorable moments

Following news the National Trust is to take over the 10 Ironbridge museums, we take a look back in pictures at Enginuity, the educational, fun, hands-on museum that attracts visitors of all ages. From Stem challenges, Meccano exhibitions, and the odd famous face, see how many you can recognise.

July 2007 at the grand launch of the latest Harry Potter Book at Enginuity. Mollie Muscutt (left) and Anna Dreda from Wenlock Books.

2013 - Fab Lab at Enginuity. Pictured are Mar Dixon, project coordinator of MuseoMix UK, Anna Brennand, chief executive at Ironbridge Gorge Trust and John Hughes, museum development officer and event coordinator.

Telford Hamfest technology and radio event at Enginuity in 2015

World War Two European Dust Game Championships in 2015 at Enginuity. The Dust Knights organising team at the front surround by players mainly from Telford but also across the UK and other countries including, Holland, Germany, Poland and America

Simon Gotliffe from Broseley with his KV-47 SSU at the World War Two European Dust Game Championships at Enginuity in 2015

World War Two European Dust Game Championships at Enginuity in 2015. All of the tables in a long strip the day before the championships (Sunday) so players can get used to them for the main event.

Enginuity, 2016 - Geraldine King, Chairman of the Friends of Ironbridge Gorge Museum, receives the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service from the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Sir Algernon Heber Percy

A Telford Education Showcase event in 2016 at Enginuity. Pictured is Bridgnorth Endowed Pupil Charlie Foy and Keynote event speaker Ian Jukes, an educational author, who had flown over from New Zealand for the event. They are pictured with an artificial limb that has been made by company Insight

Charlton School (Wellington) pupils Dylan Rathod and Alfie Murdoch with robots at the showcase event in 2016

Jed Musgrave from Grange Park School in Telford at the showcase event, he has been programming JOBOT, from Amazing ICT based in Broseley.