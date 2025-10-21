Blists Hill retro: 42 photos of the Telford Victorian town that brings the 1900s to life - see how many faces and events you remember
As Ironbridge museums get ready for a new era following news The National Trust is to take over with the help of a £9m government grant, we take a look back in pictures at one of the museum's 10 historic attractions.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
Blists Hill Victorian Town, the much-loved open-air museum that brings the 1900s to life, has served as the backdrop for numerous TV shows and films over the years. It has also hosted a wide range of events - from its famous Fireworks Night and traditional Victorian Christmas celebrations, to spooky Halloween fright nights.
Let’s take a look back at some of the memorable scenes, events, and faces that have shaped its history over the years...