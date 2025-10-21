Blists Hill retro: 42 photos of the Telford Victorian town that brings the 1900s to life - see how many faces and events you remember

Blists Hill Victorian Town, the much-loved open-air museum that brings the 1900s to life, has served as the backdrop for numerous TV shows and films over the years. It has also hosted a wide range of events - from its famous Fireworks Night and traditional Victorian Christmas celebrations, to spooky Halloween fright nights.

Let’s take a look back at some of the memorable scenes, events, and faces that have shaped its history over the years...

The blast furnaces at Blists Hill in the 1890s. The furnaces are said to have closed some time during the week of March 22 to 29, 1912. Picture via museum volunteer Peter Feuilherade

The 'coke heart' of the The blast furnaces at Blists Hill. This undated photo is believed to date back to the early 1900s. Picture via museum volunteer Peter Feuilherade

Blists Hill furnaces showing tramway bridge, c.1960. Picture from Shrewsbury author and historian David Trumper

This was taken on June 29, 1979. Written on the back is 'miners march.' Over 200 miners from Granville Colliery at St Georges, led by colliery manager, Mr Colin Rigby, marched from Madeley Court Centre to Blists Hill Museum to present their miners' banner to the museum. The presentation of the banner officially marked the closure of the pit, although work was still to continue until August 1979. On arrival at Blists Hill there was a pithead service when the miners assembled at St Chad's Miners' Mission Chapel to mark the handing over of the banner, which was received by Neil Cossons of Ironbridge Gorge Museum, from miners' lodge secretary Herbie Hirst. Herbie Hirst is identifiably far left

Doctor Who: The Mark of the Rani, was partly filmed at Blists Hill in 1985. Here we see Colin Baker as Doctor Who with Peri Brown, played by Nicola Bryant

March 1985 - this picture from our archives reads: 'Pupils from the John Hunt School, Trench, will be the stars of a Granada TV programme. The pupils were taken to Blists Hill Museum where they discussed programmes on television, talking about their likes and dislikes. From left, front: Sean Bayley, Steven Hutchings, Mark Taylor, (back) Lynn Cawley, Tracey Robinson, Elisabeth Rimmer, Wanda Oakey (CORRECT), Jason Lloyd, John Medlicott and Kristina Thompson'

School's Out! In this undated picture we have High Ercall School enjoying a Victorian day at Blists Hill

The Victorian carousel with its intricate paintwork. Picture: Steward Writtle

A summer scene at Blists Hill, March 2023

Vintage football kits for Shrewsbury Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as worn by Wolfie and Blue (Shrewsbury Lion) in 2022

Taken in 2022, here we see replica vintage football kits for Shrewsbury Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Frankie Finley (left) and Naomi Trow from Christ Church CE School Shrewsbury are wearing costumes from the time

Winner of the 'Best Bark in Show', is 'Sapphy', with owner Angela Crowley, and Guy Rowland (Mr Lancelot Gilbert), of Bridgnorth, during the country fair in 2015