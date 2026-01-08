Shrewsbury retro 1970: 16 pictures from in and around the county town to spark memories
Step back into 1970 with this nostalgic gallery.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
From a famous Australian yodelling country singer in Pontesbury to a large fibreglass-scaled hurricane outside a cinema, and a 14-month wait for a boiler repair, these photos offer a fascinating snapshot of the year.
Enjoy a step back in time with these images from the Shropshire Star’s archives.
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.