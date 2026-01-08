Shrewsbury retro 1970: 16 pictures from in and around the county town to spark memories

From a famous Australian yodelling country singer in Pontesbury to a large fibreglass-scaled hurricane outside a cinema, and a 14-month wait for a boiler repair, these photos offer a fascinating snapshot of the year.

Enjoy a step back in time with these images from the Shropshire Star’s archives.

You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

The Nags Head pub, Pontesbury, January 24, 1970. The caption said: 'Shropshire's perfect pub, The Nag's Head at Pontesbury, was bursting at the seams today. Hundreds of people from all over the county crowded into the pub to see television star Frank Ifield present the awards in the Shropshire Star-sponsored competition to find the perfect pub for 1969.' The picture shows licensee Mr Henry Mitchell and his wife Betty, with Frank Ifield fixing the plaque to the wall.

February 1970: 'Miss Shropshire, Belinda Banks, of Shrewsbury, met Frank Ifield in his dressing room at The Grand, Wolverhampton, last night. Belinda presented Frank with an engraved tankard to mark his visit to the Nag's Head, Pontesbury, winner of the Shropshire Star's Perfect Pub competition,' reads the caption.

'The Chippy', Coleham, Shrewsbury, in 1970. It was demolished soon afterwards. Photo: S.J. Stowe.