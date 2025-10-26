Shrewsbury retro 1979: 21 pictures show Shrewsbury Town promotion and a new mayor - see how many events and faces you remember

The year started with volunteers battling to clear Shrewsbury Town's Gay Meadow of snow ahead of the big FA Cup clash against Division One giants Manchester City, it was also the year that saw Graham Turner take Town to Division Two following their 4-1 win against Exeter City.

Football aside, we take a look at bustling scenes at Shrewsbury Market Hall, the build-up of rubbish outside the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital following a workers' dispute, and bobbies on bikes. These are just a few of the people and events pictured in this collection of photos taken in Shrewsbury 46 years ago.

We hope you enjoy them.

This picture was taken on January 20, 1979. The caption reads: 'This giant snowman was a combined effort by the neighbours of Fair View Drive, Bayston Hill, on Saturday, with many helping hands and the use of scaffolding, they achieved a height of 14ft which could get into the Guinness Book of Records'

'Volunteers with tractors battle to clear the Gay Meadow pitch' - this picture was taken on January 27, 1979 ahead of Shrewsbury's FA Cup match against Division One's Manchester City

Paul Maguire scores past Joe Corrigan to put Shrewsbury Town on their way to a 2-0 FA Cup victory over the Division One giants Manchester City on January 27, 1979

The build-up of rubbish outside the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital during 'the winter of discontent' in February 1979. It was because of an ancillary workers' dispute

Shrewsbury Town footballers' wives, pictured on March 3, 1979. Picture caption: 'Linked to their husbands, the wives standing are June Griffin and Rita Larkin and sitting, from left to right, Rita Mulhearn, Irene Lindsay, Ann Turner with Jake King's fiancee Linda Lochrie. Young Mark Turner is on the left of the picture, his brother Neil standing next to David Lindsay while Samantha Turner and Colin Lindsay sit on the floor.'