Shrewsbury retro 1979: 21 pictures show Shrewsbury Town promotion and a new mayor - see how many events and faces you remember
In the latest instalment of our retro photo series we take a look at 1979, the year families gathered in front of the TV to watch home-grown favourites Are You Being Served and Last of the Summer Wine.
The year started with volunteers battling to clear Shrewsbury Town's Gay Meadow of snow ahead of the big FA Cup clash against Division One giants Manchester City, it was also the year that saw Graham Turner take Town to Division Two following their 4-1 win against Exeter City.
Football aside, we take a look at bustling scenes at Shrewsbury Market Hall, the build-up of rubbish outside the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital following a workers' dispute, and bobbies on bikes. These are just a few of the people and events pictured in this collection of photos taken in Shrewsbury 46 years ago.
We hope you enjoy them.