'A trailblazer for female medics in the 1950s': Pioneering doctor in Shrewsbury dies aged 94

While studying medicine at Leeds University, Gwendolen Plumbly was approached by athletics coaches to enter trials for the 1952 Olympics. But she decided her studies would suffer and chose instead to concentrate on her medical career.

Dr Gwen Harris, as she became, worked at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, before becoming schools medical officer in West Bromwich and later a GP in Tipton.

She died on October 5 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, after a short illness.

Dr Gwen Harris, pictured on her 90th birthday

Daughter Deborah Castle said: “She really was a remarkable woman. A trailblazer and inspiration for female medics in the 1950s. A wonderful wife, mother and granny. She was respected by her patients, loved by her family and will be missed by all who knew her."

Gwen performing the high jump for Leeds University

Born on April 30, 1931 in Brockenhurst, Hampshire she was the eldest of two daughters to master baker chauffeur and bus driver Archibald Plumbly and wife Ruth.

As D-Day approached, she became acutely aware of military manoeuvres on the Solent, behind her home, but was told to keep quiet and not mention to anyone what she saw.

"That was difficult for a 12-to-13-year-old when it seemed her previously quiet home was being invaded," said Deborah.

"She saw a lot of soldiers running past the back of the house, but her dad told her she mustn't tell anyone, and she didn't until she was in her 80s."

In her early teens Gwen set her heart on becoming a doctor, and spent school holidays at a local hospital to gain some experience. She was the first girl from her 6th form to gain a place at medical school, and was one of only four female students out of an intake of about 65 to gain a place on the medical course at Leeds University.

Gwen with her parents on graduation day

During her school years she discovered an aptitude for high jumping and the 200-metre sprint, representing Hampshire in athletics competitions.

She continued with the jumping during her university years at Leeds, and she was approached by athletics coaches to trial for the 1952 Olympics, but decided her medical studies would suffer if she pursued an athletics career.

She continued to jump for British Universities in international competitions, and it was at the university's Christian Union that she met her future husband Bernard Harris.

The couple married in 1957, and Gwen started working at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where Bernard was a curate.

After spells in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent, the couple settled in Hill Top, West Bromwich, in 1966, where Gwen became schools medical officer, while Bernard became vicar of St James's Church. The couple later moved to Sedgley when Bernard took up the post as rector of All Saints' Church, and Dr Harris became senior partner at Glebefields GP practice in Tipton.

Dr Gwen Harris as a GP at Glebefields surgery in Tipton

Gwen retired in 1991, and Bernard retired two years later. For a time they went to live in Bernard's home county of Lancashire, but they returned to live in Sedgley.

The couple were married for 68 years. "They were inseparable," says Deborah. She leaves widower Bernard, six children - son Jonathan and daughters Deborah, Kath, Caroline, Sarah and Joanna - 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Sadly, Gwen never saw the sixth great-grandchild, Leni, who was born days after her death.

Her funeral will be held at 1pm on November 4 at St Peter's Collegiate Church, Wolverhampton, where she was a well-known member of the congregation.