SHROPSHIRE NOSTALGIA: 18 photos that show how Shropshire's high streets have changed over the years

These historic images show that while the traffic has increased, the look and shape of many of Shropshire's high street shave changed very little.
From the turn of the twentieth century, the population of Shropshire has increased from around 246,000 to 319,000.
And there have been other changes too, such as the creation of the new town of Telford in 1963.
While these images show some of the shops and pubs have been and gone from our market towns, many of the buildings are as recognisable today as they were up to 100 years ago, and the county's high streets remain just as an integral part of life in Shropshire in 2023 as they did in days gone by.
