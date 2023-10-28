SHROPSHIRE NOSTALGIA: 18 photos that show how Shropshire's high streets have changed over the years

Bridgnorth High Street in the 1940s looks just as busy as the modern town

These historic images show that while the traffic has increased, the look and shape of many of Shropshire's high street shave changed very little.

From the turn of the twentieth century, the population of Shropshire has increased from around 246,000 to 319,000.

And there have been other changes too, such as the creation of the new town of Telford in 1963.

While these images show some of the shops and pubs have been and gone from our market towns, many of the buildings are as recognisable today as they were up to 100 years ago, and the county's high streets remain just as an integral part of life in Shropshire in 2023 as they did in days gone by.

Bridgnorth High Street has hardly changed over the years

Church Stretton High Street in the 1930s. The historic Plough Inn on the left foreground closed in the late 1940s

Church Stretton High Street as it looks now

Dawley High Street as it was before the creation of Telford in 1963

Dawley High Street in Telford as it is today

Ironbridge High Street in the 1930s

Ironbridge High Street as it looks in modern times

Market Drayton High Street in around 1920

Market Drayton High street.is bustling today

Newport High Street just after World War I (picture courtesy of the late Malcolm Miles estate)

Newport High Street today

Shrewsbury High Street taken soon after World War Two

The county town's High Street as it looks now

Wem High Street as it was 50 years ago. Written on back, is 'July 3, 1971, west end, looking east. The Georgian building on left gone, heaven knowns why, for what has replaced it.' Wem street scene, general view, with Wem church in background. Old car. Old cars. Picture from Ray Farlow. Wem town. Library code: Wem nostalgia 2003.

General view of Wem High Street as it is today

Whitchurch HIgh Street at the turn of the twentieth century

Whitchurch HIgh Street in 2023