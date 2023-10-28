SHROPSHIRE NOSTALGIA: 18 photos that show how Shropshire's high streets have changed over the years

The Shropshire Star has been delving into its archives to see how the high streets of our market towns have changed over the years.

Bridgnorth High Street in the 1940s looks just as busy as the modern town
These historic images show that while the traffic has increased, the look and shape of many of Shropshire's high street shave changed very little.

From the turn of the twentieth century, the population of Shropshire has increased from around 246,000 to 319,000.

And there have been other changes too, such as the creation of the new town of Telford in 1963.

While these images show some of the shops and pubs have been and gone from our market towns, many of the buildings are as recognisable today as they were up to 100 years ago, and the county's high streets remain just as an integral part of life in Shropshire in 2023 as they did in days gone by.

Bridgnorth High Street has hardly changed over the years
Church Stretton High Street in the 1930s. The historic Plough Inn on the left foreground closed in the late 1940s
Church Stretton High Street as it looks now
Dawley High Street as it was before the creation of Telford in 1963
Dawley High Street in Telford as it is today
Ironbridge High Street in the 1930s
Ironbridge High Street as it looks in modern times
Market Drayton High Street in around 1920
Market Drayton High street.is bustling today
Newport High Street just after World War I (picture courtesy of the late Malcolm Miles estate)
Newport High Street today
Shrewsbury High Street taken soon after World War Two
The county town's High Street as it looks now
Wem High Street as it was 50 years ago. Written on back, is 'July 3, 1971, west end, looking east. The Georgian building on left gone, heaven knowns why, for what has replaced it.' Wem street scene, general view, with Wem church in background. Old car. Old cars. Picture from Ray Farlow. Wem town. Library code: Wem nostalgia 2003.
General view of Wem High Street as it is today
Whitchurch HIgh Street at the turn of the twentieth century
Whitchurch HIgh Street in 2023

Do you have any old images of Shropshire in times gone by? Are there any buildings you really miss and remember? Why not send us your pictures to richard.williams@mnamedia.co.uk

