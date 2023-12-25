6 archive photos of Shropshire life as past generations of people prepared for Christmas

Often in black and white, these photos offer a glimpse into everyday life in our region in years gone by.

Here we share photos from the days leading up to Christmas, showing how Shropshire folk prepared for the festive period.

Station Road in Chirk, pictured in 1906 on a postcard

This view of Station Road in Chirk captured imaginations to the extent it was used as a postcard, posted in 1906. The legible part of the message on the back says: "Hope all well, Love M A Y (these initials are stylised and only the A is certain).' It was posted to a Mrs Thomas of Montford Bridge, Shrewsbury, and loaned for use by Mr Jim Kelsall of Powis Avenue in Oswestry.

Members of Dawley Circle Club distributed gifts to sick and elderly residents in Dawley in December 1968

In this photo from December 1968, Alf Shepherd, aged 86, of Heath Hill, Dawley, receives his Christmas dinner chicken from members of Dawley Circle Club who distributed gifts to sick and elderly residents in Dawley. Pictured far right is club chairman, Councillor Henry Anderson. Club members handed out 390 chickens.

A view of The Square in Shrewsbury taken from under the old market hall, some time circa 1960

Here is a view of The Square in Shrewsbury taken from under the old market hall, some time circa 1960. Grocott furriers closed in January, 1964, with the building earmarked for demolition. But it survives to this day, now used as a bridal shop and a building society.

Christmas in Bridgnorth in December 1966

The different churches of Bridgnorth united for a special Christmas carol service when this picture was taken in 1966. This picture is copied direct from the pages of the Bridgnorth Journal of Friday, December 30, 1966. The caption read: "This striking picture of Bridgnorth High Street during the recent united carol service was taken by Journal staff photographer, C. Robinson, with a three-minutes' time exposure."

Shoppers in Oswestry brave the blizzard conditions in 1981 to buy their last minute Christmas shopping

This photo was first published in the Shropshire Star on December 22, 1981, with the caption: “Shoppers in Oswestry brave the blizzard conditions to buy their last minute Christmas shopping.” It’s not showing up much on the picture, but snow really was falling at the time.

A world champion turkey from south Shropshire, pictured in December 1975 in London at the annual heaviest turkey competition

A world champion turkey from south Shropshire, pictured in December 1975 in London at the annual heaviest turkey competition. Mr Chukie weighed in at a colossal 71 lbs 12 oz, breaking the world record for the heaviest turkey, previously held by the USA. It featured in the Guinness Book of World Records at that time and was sold for £500 for charity. It was produced by Dale Turkeys, Caynham, Ludlow, which was part of Midland Poultry Holdings Ltd at Craven Arms.