10 aerial photographs of Shrewsbury from the 1950s and 1960s - how much has the county town changed?
Delve into the past with ten aerial snapshots of Shrewsbury from the 1950s and 1960s.
By Mark Morris
Published
These vintage photos, from the Shropshire Star archive, offer a glimpse into the layout of the county town in the mid-20th century, showcasing its streets, squares, and landmarks.
Join us as we compare these snapshots to the Shrewsbury of today, reflecting on the changes that have shaped this historic county town over the years.
If you have any observations or reflections on these images or the layout of the town and how it's changed, please leave your thoughts below in the comments.