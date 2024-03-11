Councillors, contractors and residents turned out in force to see Bridgnorth’s Whitburn Street relief road officially opened.

The aim of the road – which has been on council books for almost 30 years – was to relieve traffic congestion in the town centre by allowing drivers to by-pass the stretch of High Street between Northgate and the western end of Whitburn Street.

The development was carried out by Sainsbury’s and its contractors Birse, in partnership with Bridgnorth District Council.

Councillor Elizabeth Yeomans, leader of the council, said: “It’s wonderful to see it open, it’s gone on for some years. We’ve got the relief road to completion after many negotiations and much hard work. I’m grateful to everyone who’s been involved – the contractors, Sainsbury’s and the district council.”

The next stage of the development, which had also seen the regeneration of the existing car parks and a new access road to Bridgnorth Hospital, would see the introduction of a one-way system in Whitburn Street.

Sainsbury’s had carried out the work as part of a development package after striking a deal with the council. The scheme included extending the Sainsbury’s store and building a DIY warehouse. The relief road was earmarked as a priority.

Councillor Ed Shirley said: “It’s a big day for the district council. For many years we have been working trying to get this site developed.

“It’s a pleasure to see it open, this site has needed developing for many years. Let's hope that the benefits to Bridgnorth are what everybody wants them to be.”

Bridgnorth mayor Councillor Brian Jones said: “I’m delighted it’s come to fruition at long last, it’s way overdue. It will free the town up. Now this is open I want to start looking at pedestrianising the High Street.”

He added: “The contractors have made a very good job of the road. It’s an old town with narrow streets and we’ve got to make the best of what we’ve got.”

Property project manager for developers Sainsbury’s Coryn Martin said: “We are delighted to be opening the relief road for the residents of Bridgnorth and I would like to take this opportunity to thank residents and traders for their patience and co-operation during the works.”

County councillor John Everall said: “This is considered to be a major step forward towards traffic management within Bridgnorth which will benefit the town not only in terms of traffic, but also pedestrian movement.”

Bridgnorth motorcyclist Ian Bingham was one of the first people to ‘test’ the relief road on his Harley Davidson bike, seconds after the tape was cut.

The new road layout in Whitburn Street

Meanwhile, Whitburn Street traders this week gave a massive thumbs-up to the town’s new one-way traffic system.

“It is fantastic – brilliant,” said Raoul Nicholson, manager at the King’s Head Hotel.

“It is great for loading and unloading and less people walk in the road at risk of being run over.”

Nick Kyriacou, owner of The Furniture Shop, said the new measures were long overdue. He said: “It is too early to tell the effect on trade, but it has stopped all the traffic jams and made it safer for pedestrians.”

“It is a good idea for the future,” said estate agent Nick Tart. “I think the long-term measure with increased pavement width is a good thing.”

“It is wonderful,” said Avril Hickman, owner of the Bijou shoe and handbag shop. “It is a lot quieter and people can walk safely up and down the footpaths – I would like to see it made permanent.”

Katie Price, from The Flower Shop, said that not as much traffic was coming up the street and it was not affecting business one way or another.

However, she added that the shop had been a lot busier the previous Saturday while the street was closed for temporary kerbing and lining work was carried out.

“It is an excellent idea,” said Michael Pearce of butchers Mike and Sarah’s. “When the street was closed to traffic last Saturday there was a carnival atmosphere.”

“I think it will be much better and if they can widen the pavements I think it will be even better still,” said Peter Gibbs, of Spartan Trophies. “The delivery drivers had to fight for a space before and now there are loading bays.”

“It is quiet – I keep thinking it’s a Sunday,” said Maggie Rogers, owner of the Travel Wallet.

“It hasn’t made any different to the numbers of people coming in, but I’m pleased the road is one-way up rather than down.”

The one-way scheme was to be assessed and evaluated for at least three months, after which Shropshire Council was to carry out a public consultation before a permanent scheme was considered.