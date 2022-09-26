Bridgnorth's historic cliff railway closed for refurbishment

Bridgnorth town centre

The railway will close from Wednesday until Thursday October 6 for the work to be carried out. Passenger numbers have been up in 2022 due to more people staying in the UK for holidays rather than travelling abroad.

The work will include the undercarriages being shot-blasted for repainting and new steel parts and replacements being added to the carriages.

Adjustment of the steel ropes will also take place to ensure better docking of the carriages at the stations. After the work is complete, a comprehensive survey of the driving and control electrics by engineers will take place so plans for an upgrade can be formulated. Residents in the area are being advised there is likely to be noise in the area during the first three days of the work due to an air-compressor being used for the shot-blasting.

The railway has been in operation for over a century and is thought to be the oldest and steepest inland electric funicular railway.

Cliff railway chairman Dr. Malvern Tipping, said: “The works immediately scheduled will be part of an ongoing investment in upgrades and refurbishment at the cliff railway as and when funds permit.

"This process will assure the future of our historic and iconic railway.