Smallest station set to take centre stage at Severn Valley Railway's Branch Line Weekend

Severn Valley Railway’s smallest station is set for its biggest ever moment in the spotlight when trains call at Eardington in unprecedented numbers during the Branch Line Weekend on Saturday, February 28 and Sunday, March 1.

For most of the year, passenger trains pass through Eardington without stopping, except at Galas, but during the Branch Line Weekend, the award-winning Shropshire station will be transformed into a busy country halt, with a total of 23 trains scheduled to call over the two days, more than at any other time in its history.

Station master Steve Downs said he had been delving into the archives to put the milestone into context.

He said: “I’ve been looking back at old timetables from Bradshaw’s Railway Guide, the Great Western Railway and British Railways.

The tiny station building at Eardington will take centre stage at the SVR's Branch Line Weekend. Photo: Jason Hood

“There were certainly plenty of trains stopping here on Saturdays in years gone by, but that was when Saturday was still a working day for many people.

"On Sundays, there would only be one train in each direction. Over the Branch Line Weekend, we’ll see 23 trains stopping at Eardington, which is certainly more than ever before.”

The Branch Line Weekend marks 35 years since the arrival of the railway’s first diesel multiple unit (DMU) and will recreate the everyday bustle of a traditional country branch line.

Across the weekend, visitors will experience short local trains, autotrain workings and independently operated DMUs running both shuttle services and full-line journeys.

The Class 108 diesel multiple unit approaching Highley station. Photo: Anthony Carwithen

Two diesel multiple units will be in action throughout the event, alongside a strong line-up of steam power, while the stars of the weekend will include Class 101 and Class 108 DMUs, GWR 1450, GWR 7714 and GWR 7802 Bradley Manor (Saturday only), bringing the sights and sounds of classic branch line operation back to life.

Steve said the event is especially significant for Eardington.

He said: “When our little station reopened after decades of closure, we could never have predicted how important it would become.

“It’s a real credit to the whole station team, who’ve worked tirelessly to bring Eardington back to life.

Eardington station reopened in 2023. Photo: Severn Valley Railway

"Being named Station of the Year last year by the Heritage Railway Association was a tremendous honour, and this weekend shows we’re living up to that accolade.”

An enhanced timetable will allow visitors to travel easily up and down the line, hopping on and off to explore favourite stations, enjoy the scenery or sample different types of historic rolling stock.

Eardington station will be open on both days, offering a rare opportunity to experience trains calling at the restored rural halt.

Guests can also break their journey at The Engine House visitor centre at Highley, which is open from 10.45am to 4.30pm, with a last entry at 4pm or relax with a pint in one of the railway’s real ale pubs at either Bridgnorth or Kidderminster.