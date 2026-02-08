Shropshire retro: 27 images capturing life across the county in 1967

From street scenes to special events, we hope you enjoy browsing this shuffled gallery and feel inspired to share your own memories in the comments at the end.

The Queen's cavalcade travelling through Shrewsbury on March 17, 1967, being cheered by crowds.

Road works in High Street, Dawley, on April 26, 1967. The work was to resurface the road and the closure of the road caused a storm of protest from Dawley Urban District Council's highways and public works committee. Councillor W. Wilkes said: 'Four weeks is far too long for a main shopping street and main road to be closed. The job ought to be done in a shorter time.'

Mansells Toy Shop, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury on October 17, 1967. The caption read 'Mansells bookshop, where Wilfred Owen bought his books.'

The offices of Bridgnorth Rural District Council pictured on March 18, 1967. The caption reads: 'The new extension includes office accommodation, and underneath it a civil defence sub-control centre is to be installed.' These are the Westgate offices of what later became Bridgnorth District Council.

The closure of Madeley Wood Colliery in July 1967. 'Madeley Colliery day shift coming up' is written on the back of this print. The caption was 'The day shift comes up.' The accompanying story read: 'After 10 years (sic - must be a misprint for 100 years as the headline said the pit was shutting after 100 years) of activity Madeley Wood Colliery died yesterday (July 27, 1967) when the face men trudged out of the gates, never to return. It becomes another of Britain's redundant pits, because it couldn't be made to pay. It lost over £220,000 in the year ended last March. Its shafts are being filled and sealed. Of the 220 workers affected by the closure, 187 have already moved to new jobs at Granville Colliery, St Georges. Ten have refused this alternative and the rest remain temporarily out of work... Mr Edward Purcell, a face worker for 21 years who fought for the pit's life earlier this year, said: 'We gave proof that there was coal there for 40 years. But there was no answer.'

June 10, 1967: 'Miss Jean Morton, of ATV's Tingha and Tucker programme, officially opens 'Unity House', the new Co-op supermarket, which opened in Oakengates on Saturday.'