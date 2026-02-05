Shropshire retro: 23 photos that bring school life in the 1960s and 1970s back to life

It features plenty of young learners – and the occasional teacher – to stir the memories, from pupils protesting after the sacking of a popular teacher, to girls making waves on the football field, and children helping to move furniture from a school building deemed unsafe in an architect’s report.

Enjoy the gallery, shuffled for your viewing pleasure, and share your own memories in the comments below.

Hodnet County Primary School, December 1970: 'Mr Arthur Barnett, the headmaster, seen with pupils after he received a postal order for the cost of the transport.' The accompanying story told how, earlier in the month, a party of the schoolchildren had to sit three hours in the darkness of a Crewe theatre waiting to see a performance of The Owl and the Pussycat because of a power cut brought about by a work to rule by electricity workers. The performance was cancelled but they were given free tickets for another, and turned up for that but still had to pay for the coach. The headmaster, Mr A Barnett, wrote to the Midlands Electricity Board claiming £6 10s for the coach. MEB employees had a whip round and sent the money for the coach.

Children at Crowmoor Primary School, Shrewsbury, around Christmas 1960. This picture was shared by one of the children, Ian Griffiths, who said: 'The photo was taken at Christmas in the dining room at Crowmoor Primary School Shrewsbury and says c.1960 on the reverse. I am seated on the extreme right of the picture and my youngest sister Marilyn Griffiths is seated on the end of the fourth table up on the left. The rather stern looking dinner top right is Mrs Pugh, the mother of Mal Pugh the well known Shrewsbury Disc Jockey of the 1970's.'

Charlton School, Wellington, an early 1960's daffodill competition.

Ercall Junior School, Wellington, in July 1970. It looks to be in the final stages of completion. The caption read: 'This will be 'school' for children from the southern end of Wellington after the summer holidays. The low, modern lines of the new Ercall Junior School at Barn Farm contrast with the pitched roofs and chimneys of Prince's Street School which is replaces. It is the end of a long battle by many people to get a new school for the area.'

'The former Tong Church school stands deserted. The rhythm of the teacher's voice... the sound of playing children... all have faded into the past, as the school is now for sale.' April 1961. According to a Tong history book the school closed on July 20, 1960.