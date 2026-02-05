Shropshire retro: 23 photos that bring school life in the 1960s and 1970s back to life
This fantastic gallery of photos will bring back memories of school life across the county in the 1960s and 1970s.
By Tania Taylor
It features plenty of young learners – and the occasional teacher – to stir the memories, from pupils protesting after the sacking of a popular teacher, to girls making waves on the football field, and children helping to move furniture from a school building deemed unsafe in an architect’s report.
Enjoy the gallery, shuffled for your viewing pleasure, and share your own memories in the comments below.
