Shropshire Star
Close

Newport retro: 15 snapshots of everyday life through the years

Journey back through the years with our Newport photo gallery.

Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published

Drawn from the Shropshire Star archives, these images capture life, work and everyday moments from decades past — snapshots of history we hope you’ll enjoy.

  • You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

The opening of Cosy Hall in Newport on November 3, 1985. The plaque on the wall says 'This hall was opened by Mrs Clare Coplestone-Boughey on 3rd November, 1985.'
The opening of Cosy Hall in Newport on November 3, 1985. The plaque on the wall says 'This hall was opened by Mrs Clare Coplestone-Boughey on 3rd November, 1985.'
Newport canal locks, from a postcard franked in 1925. Message was: 'Dear mother, I hope to be back Thursday about 3 o'clock. With love, Nellie.' Was posted to Mrs Sanderson, 19 Nelson Street, Retford, Notts. Picture loaned by Ray Farlow
Newport canal locks, from a postcard franked in 1925. Message was: 'Dear mother, I hope to be back Thursday about 3 o'clock. With love, Nellie.' Was posted to Mrs Sanderson, 19 Nelson Street, Retford, Notts. Picture loaned by Ray Farlow
Published on October 6, 1964: 'Sergeant Ben Jones, of Newport, receives an award from the Queen. A picture taken at the Badminton Horse Trials.' The accompanying story said 'Sergeant Ben Jones of Newport, horseman extraordinaire, set out for Tokyo last week with the British Olympic equestrian team...' Jones was to win a team gold at a later Olympics.
Published on October 6, 1964: 'Sergeant Ben Jones, of Newport, receives an award from the Queen. A picture taken at the Badminton Horse Trials.' The accompanying story said 'Sergeant Ben Jones of Newport, horseman extraordinaire, set out for Tokyo last week with the British Olympic equestrian team...' Jones was to win a team gold at a later Olympics.
Watson Jones Farm near Newport, taken in the 1950s or early 1960s. This picture was shared by Mrs Rosemary Simmons whose grandmother, Mrs Ginny Darricott, was a 'ganger' who employed women who went potato picking (in the summer) and sugar beet hoeing (in the winter) on a farm. She said: ‘Second from the right I think is Mrs Davies. I think she came from Snedshill.’ Mr Harry Plant later added: 'I am almost certain that the lady second from the right wearing glasses is my mother Edna Plant. The lady behind her looks a lot like Mrs Biddulph. I used to go with my mother and help pick potatoes at the farm and at the time I would only be six to eight years old.’
Watson Jones Farm near Newport, taken in the 1950s or early 1960s. This picture was shared by Mrs Rosemary Simmons whose grandmother, Mrs Ginny Darricott, was a 'ganger' who employed women who went potato picking (in the summer) and sugar beet hoeing (in the winter) on a farm. She said: ‘Second from the right I think is Mrs Davies. I think she came from Snedshill.’ Mr Harry Plant later added: 'I am almost certain that the lady second from the right wearing glasses is my mother Edna Plant. The lady behind her looks a lot like Mrs Biddulph. I used to go with my mother and help pick potatoes at the farm and at the time I would only be six to eight years old.’