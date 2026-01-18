Shropshire Star
Broseley through the years: 15 retro photos from days gone by

Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of images from around Broseley, drawn from the Shropshire Star archives.

By Tania Taylor
From school days to familiar views from years gone by – and even what’s believed to be one of Shropshire’s first crop circles, mysteriously appearing in a farmer’s field – we hope you enjoy looking back.

Children at the new Broseley Primary School, Dark Lane, at the time of its opening in September 1967.
Broseley Town Hall in the early 1960s. It was demolished December 1963.
August 29, 1977, the caption pasted on the back reads: 'No smuggling at the inn... Miss Deborah Lloyd, left, and Miss Debbie Jarvis, of Broseley, view this unusual poster on display at the Lord Hill Inn, Broseley, this week.' The poster is dated October 19, 1782, and offers a reward for the capture of smugglers.
Looking across from Broseley Wood to The Mines, Benthall. Undated, but appears to be 1960s. From a postcard loaned by collector Ray Farlow.
