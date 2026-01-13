'What do you remember about Shrewsbury's Riverside': Appeal launched for memories of now-demolished shopping centre

The invitation comes from the Big Town Plan Partnership, which wants memories, photographs and stories of Shrewsbury’s former Riverside Shopping Centre to use as part of 'Riverside Remembered', a legacy project that will celebrate the history of the landmark site.

The Riverside Remembered exhibition is set to open at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery in January 2027.

The exhibition will explore the cultural, social and commercial impact of the Riverside Centre, which was demolished in 2024.

Shrewsbury's now-demolished Riverside

The site is being redeveloped as part of the Smithfield Riverside project between Raven Meadows and Smithfield Road.

Back when it was launched the Riverside Shopping Centre was widely advertised as “the only shopping in the town with mass car parking”, and for decades it served as a hub for everyday shopping, meeting friends and enjoying Shrewsbury’s nightlife.

An online portal has been created for members of the public to share their photos, videos and memories which will contribute to the Riverside Remembered exhibition.

Organisers say there will also be opportunities for members of the public to help research themed stories using original newspaper clippings and material preserved at Shropshire Archives.

The Big Town Plan said it is especially keen to hear from those who were involved with, or remember key aspects of the centre’s history.

They include events at the former Tiffany’s Nightclub, known later as Park Lane and various other names before closing its doors for good in 2017.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who recalls memorable nights out, including the iconic performance by The Stone Roses, or took part in any other events including Miss Shropshire beauty pageants is encouraged to get in touch."

Other areas of focus include the construction of the Riverside shopping complex during the 1960s, memories of the Riverside Medical Practice on Roushill, which served the community from 1987 to 2008 led by Dr Robert Park.

An artist's impression of the site.

Shoppers and workers who remember the centre’s early promotional campaigns and its role as a convenient, car-friendly retail destination are also asked to get in touch, as well as the connections to neighbouring stores, particularly those who used the pedestrian link to Woolworths and Littlewoods.

A spokesman said: "We welcome stories from parents, grandparents, past employees, local shop owners, friends and loved ones who have recollections to share—no matter how small. Personal memories, family anecdotes, community experiences and photographs will help build a meaningful and authentic record of what the Riverside meant to the people of Shrewsbury.

"To support the project, the Big Town Plan will be holding a series of Reminiscence Groups in early 2026. These sessions will provide a relaxed environment for volunteers to talk about their memories, bring mementos and contribute ideas for the upcoming exhibition. Trained facilitators will help guide discussions and gather details that will later form part of the research and display."

Memories and photos can be submitted by visiting https://www.smithfieldriverside.com/remembered.

People can also join a reminiscence session or contribute material by e-mailing riversideremembered@shropshire.gov.uk.