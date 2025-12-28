Shropshire Star
Close

Shropshire retro: 18 pictures of shops and high streets from days gone by

Over the past few weeks, many of us have 'shopped till we dropped', giving a welcome boost to high streets across the region during the Christmas period.

Plus
Published

Here we take a look back at some of the shops and high street scenes of the past from the Shropshire Star archives.

  • You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Berriew Street, Welshpool, with the White Lion Hotel visible at end of street. This is an undated postcard, but perhaps c.1906. A Valentine's series postcard, shared by Sally Anne Richards.
Berriew Street, Welshpool, with the White Lion Hotel visible at end of street. This is an undated postcard, but perhaps c.1906. A Valentine's series postcard, shared by Sally Anne Richards.
The premises in Market Drayton of 'The John Rodenhurst Limited.' It looks like an ironmongers. Written above is 'T.D. Hockenhull.' Glimpsed far right is a garage and there is also an RAC sign. The people standing outside will be the staff/shopkeeper. The back of this print is completely blank. Possibly taken around 1914? Glimpsed on the left is what we know from another picture is Silverdale Cooperative Society. If we were able to look further up on the facade of this building we would see the wording Raven Foundry and General Implement Warehouse.
The premises in Market Drayton of 'The John Rodenhurst Limited.' It looks like an ironmongers. Written above is 'T.D. Hockenhull.' Glimpsed far right is a garage and there is also an RAC sign. The people standing outside will be the staff/shopkeeper. The back of this print is completely blank. Possibly taken around 1914. Glimpsed on the left is what we know from another picture is Silverdale Cooperative Society. If we were able to look further up on the facade of this building we would see the wording Raven Foundry and General Implement Warehouse.
George Mason butcher's shop, St Marys Street, Newport, circa 1990-1920. This is an old original postcard from the collection of the late Malcolm Miles.
George Mason butcher's shop, St Marys Street, Newport, circa 1990-1920. This is an old original postcard from the collection of the late Malcolm Miles.
High Street, Wem. Shops include Mortons on the left, and Jarvis Ironmongers on the right. This postcard was franked on September 11, 1922. From the collection of Ray Farlow.
High Street, Wem. Shops include Mortons on the left, and Jarvis Ironmongers on the right. This postcard was franked on September 11, 1922. From the collection of Ray Farlow.
Shrewsbury Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd, Clee Hill. Undated, likely taken in the 1930s. Picture shared by Mr Bill Warrington.
Shrewsbury Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd, Clee Hill. Undated, likely taken in the 1930s. Picture shared by Mr Bill Warrington.