Stories of the wild side of Shropshire regiment VC hero

George Eardley won the VC 75 years ago this month, as he stormed enemy machine guns to become the only member of the 4th Battalion of the King's Shropshire Light Infantry to win the highest award for valour during the Second World War.

And after reading our feature about him and what seem to have been some colourful and controversial aspects of his life, Mr Hardwick got in touch to share the picture of Eardley that was painted by his nephew.

"During my National Service one of my contemporaries, and I dare say friends at the time, was a chap called Ray Eardley, who always used to tell us about his uncle who had won the VC," said Mr Hardwick.

"Ray came from Congleton and used to regale us with tales of how his uncle had attacked the Germans with beer bottles and was half drunk at the time.

"He said he was a bit of a wild chap, although I don't want to be libellous or defamatory. I think the implication was that he had a few beers a few times in his life.

"Ray and I both served in the Royal Signals, starting at Catterick, and then we both went to Hong Kong.

"This was in the 1950s. I'm 81 and Ray would be a similar age, although he might not be with us any more.

"I would love to know if he was still around and have unsuccessfully tried to trace him through the Royal Signals Association.

"Ray might be identifiable on the photograph you published of George Eardley returning to Congleton. I wondered if he is one of the little boys. He was Thomas Raymond Eardley."

George Eardley, of Congleton, won the VC on October 15, 1944, after storming three German machine gun positions.

Mr Hardwick added: "I came from near Chester and did two years' National Service. I went up to Cambridge after that."