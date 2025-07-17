Powys schools praised after they shone in a national heritage competition

Now in its 35th year, the Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative celebrates the rich and diverse heritage of Wales, encouraging learners of all ages and abilities to explore and connect with their past.

The annual competition – the largest of its kind in Europe – invites schools to develop cross-curricular projects that reflect on Welsh history, culture, and identity, even when inspired by contemporary themes.

The successful schools were Carreghofa C.P. School won £450 for their project titled How can we promote the Welsh language in Llanymynech?, Llanbister C.P. School won £300 for their project The Wonders of Llanbister, Llangattock Church in Wales School won £300 for their project How do Christian celebrations of Welsh saints help us develop our cynefin and ignite our creativity? And Llangynidr Primary School won £450 for their project Step Back in Time – Shadows in Our Landscape

Llanidloes High School won £600 for their project The Impact of WWI on Llanidloes and the Surrounding Area, Ysgol Bro Caereinion won £450 for their project A Bonkers Plan, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen won £450 for their project Dylife – Has the Old Society Disappeared? And Ysgol Bro Tawe won £300 for their project A Journey Down the Tawe.

In addition, two individual awards were presented to Grace Jarman (Llanidloes High School) for her project on the Physicians of Myddfai and Liwsi Thomas (Ysgol Bro Caereinion) for her exploration of the impact of the Maldwyn Eisteddfod on the local community

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We are incredibly proud of the learners and staff from these schools for their inspiring work and well-deserved recognition.

“These projects not only highlight the creativity and dedication of our young people but also demonstrate a deep appreciation for the heritage that shapes our communities.

“The Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative plays a vital role in helping learners connect with their cynefin – our sense of place – and we are thrilled to see Powys schools recognised for their efforts.”