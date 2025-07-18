Derrick with Llandrindod Wells Town Crier Jan Swindale at the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Knighton and Llandrindod Wells railway line

Derrick Price took over from his father as town crier in 1960

Derrick Price’s grandfather (L) and father at the turn of the 1900s

Town Crier Derrick leading Knighton Carnival parade last year

Town crier Derrick with Councillor Chris Branford, then Knighton Mayor, leading last year's carnival parade

An image from one of Town Criers Competitions Derrick and friends organised in Knighton, attracting criers from all over Mid Wales and the borders

Always leading the town’s carnival procession, attending the annual remembrance day event and turning up to hundreds of other town events in his smart costume with gleaming shoes and of course, his bell.

Derrick, 90, passed away at Llanidloes Hospital on Monday, July 14, after being the town crier for 60 years.

Born and bred in Knighton, Derrick’s childhood ambition was not to be a town crier like his great-grandfather, grandfather and father.

He swore he would not follow in their footsteps and take on a role that had been in his family since 1863

But when, in 1960, his father died, his opposition ceased overnight. Within a week of his father's death he was out delivering his first cry.

Since then he's been a fixture in Knighton and the surrounding areas, and has even performed duties at events overseas.

Easily recognisable and always willing to have a photograph taken with visitors or locals and tell them about his role, Derrick also regularly took part in Clun Carnival and took part in Llandrindod Wells’ Victorian Week.

For many years he and friends organised the Wales and Border Town Crier’s Competition in Knighton, attracting criers from all over the area for a weekend of fun.

As President of Grove Golf Club in Leominster he would present caps and trophies to the junior players as well as enjoy a round or two of golf himself.

His efforts were rewarded when he received the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers' highest honour in 2009, and he was awarded an MBE in 2004.

His role was essentially ceremonial, but when his great-grandfather, grandfather and father were town criers it was an official position with responsibilities.

As well as making traditional announcements, in years gone by the town crier was a bailiff, would wake workers in the mornings, and light the town's gas lamps.

In the mid-1800s his great-grandfather was even responsible for announcing the auctions of women in Knighton. Such an auction would be incongruous now, but it was a means of divorce in the 1800s.

Derrick was a general builder in his everyday life but his home has a sign saying ‘Town Crier’s House’ and his builder’s board had a picture of him as town crier on it.

Derrick enjoyed his role as a figurehead in the town once saying; “I'm the fourth generation of town crier in Knighton and I've enjoyed every minute of it.

"I have met some wonderful people, not just from this country, but from around the world."

Derrick was the mayor of the town five times between 1984 and 2002, and he served on the town council for about 44 years.

Derrick leaves behind his wife Margaret, his son Philip and daughter Debbie and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His family said: “Derrick was always willing to help people out, he was very kind hearted and would help anyone. He did lots of voluntary work and he was the caretaker at the church hall up until he went into hospital. Both Clun and Knighton Carnivals will miss him and one person said ‘another legend has gone’.

The family dynasty could be over, as Derrick’s son Philip told the Journal he has no interest in taking on the town crier role.

Derrick’s funeral will take place at St Edward’s Church in Knighton on Friday, July 25 at 1pm followed by interment in Knighton Cemetery. Family flowers only and donations to Cancer Research.

Former Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford said: “Derrick was a great ambassador for Knighton. As town crier Derrick led the procession for the carnival for many years.

“I was pleased and grateful to lead the carnival parade with Derrick last year, unfortunately, it was Derrick’s final walk for the carnival.

“Over the years I have attended many events with Derrick. One special one was when we caught the train from Knighton to Llandrindod Wells for the 150th anniversary of the railway there. Wow, what a welcome we received.

“Derrick was also on the town council and he was always thinking or doing something for residents. He was involved in many events, loved children and gave them encouragement in whatever they were doing.

“Derrick will be greatly missed far and wide. He was loyal, always reliable and very hard working. My love and thoughts go to Margaret and his family. He was a one off gentleman and friend.”

Jan Swindale, Llandrindod Wells Town Crier said: “On behalf of myself and Llandrindod Wells Town Council, we send condolences to Margaret and Derrick’s family.

“Knighton now faces a great loss to the community as he was a true enthusiast and a loyal member of the Guild.

“He was somewhat instrumental in me becoming a Town Crier through his support of our local Town Crier at the time, Jeremy Matcher and after Jeremy’s loss, he organised a couple of Town Crier competitions in Llandrindod Wells following his own in Knighton, to be included in our Victorian Festivals.

“He also asked me to be a judge at one of his competitions, making me realise that I would have to step up my volume, being female, in order to compete with the men and be heard well by my local community!

“He was my referee to enable me to join the Guild as Llandrindod Wells’ official Town Crier in 2014 and was very helpful with explaining duties etc.

“We co-ordinated a rail trip between Knighton and Llandrindod and reception with our two Mayors, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the rail journey between Llandrindod and Knighton was opened.

“He also invited me to my first official engagement at one of his competitions, marching through Knighton and meeting his participants. He was very keen for me to see how a competition was run and his finesse in his organisation of the event, and it gave me good grounding in my new role. He will be sorely missed.”

Knighton Carnival Committee has dedicated the front cover of the carnival programme to Derick.

A spokesperson said: “Knighton Show and Carnival Committee is deeply saddened by the passing of our long-time supporter and stalwart, Derrick Price.

“Derrick faithfully led our processions each year with unwavering pride and enthusiasm, and we remain truly grateful for his dedication and passion.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Margaret, and all his family.”