BYD's new plug-in hybrid may be an SUV game changer

With the turn of the year comes a fresh challenge from Chinese giant BYD, which has overtaken Tesla as the world’s largest EV manufacturer and says it is raising the stakes yet again. Originally a tech company BYD (Build Your Dreams) was founded in 1995 as a battery manufacturer and has expanded its ‘blade’ battery technology into automotive, electronics, renewable energy, and rail transit.

Its latest vehicle, the SEALION 5 DM-i has been launched with a price tag of under £30,000 on the road, and has thrown down the gauntlet in the mid-size SUV market. A plug-in hybrid with the price of petrol powered vehicle.

Design and styling

At just under five metres long, both versions – Comfort and Design – feature a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system as standard, pairing a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined maximum output of 215bhp.

Like its siblings, this model has a striking profile with the signature so-called "Dragon Face" design, featuring full-LED headlights and slim daytime-running lights. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar and sharply angled tail-lights, combined with an integrated spoiler, enhance the sporty look. The car is equipped with striking 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels.

Interior and technology

The interior has an upmarket feel with vegan leather upholstery, and powered and heated front seats. Head and legroom are good, and the cabin is spacious enough to easily accommodate a family of five in comfort. Central is the stylish centre console that houses the gearshift and other controls, and offers generous storage space underneath.

This is supplemented by a 12.8-inch rotating multi-touch touchscreen and complemented by a clear 8.8-inch full-LCD instrument cluster offering the driver real-time information.

The rotating touchscreen controls infotainment, navigation and connectivity via built-in 4G and BYD cloud services. Intelligent voice control, activated by saying "Hi, BYD," offers extra safety while driving. An added bonus is its Vehicle-to-Load function, which lets you use the car as a giant power bank for everything from camping to powering a coffee maker.

Practicality

A large boot provides a substantial 463-litre capacity, easily accommodating luggage. The 40:60-split folding rear seats can expand this space to a generous 1,410 litres, featuring a flat load floor for easy loading of bulky items.

Spec levels and value

The entry-level Comfort model starts at £29,995, undercutting most rivals while featuring plenty of standard kit. This includes smartphone integration, a rear-view camera, automatic LED lights, and power-folding heated mirrors. It feels like a top-spec car.

However, the £32,995 Design trim adds puddle lights, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and wireless charging. It hits the sweet spot for those who love their bells and whistles.

This SUV offers the growing necessity of electric power and the readiness of a petrol car, all in one powertrain. It not only undercuts rival petrol SUVs on price but also comes better equipped and should lower running costs.

Powertrain and performance

Power is drawn from a choice of two battery packs. The Comfort model has a 12.96 kWh unit for up to 38 miles of electric-only driving. The Design trim features a larger 18.3 kWh battery, extending the electric range to over 53 miles and contributing to a WLTP-rated fuel economy of 134.5 mpg and combined CO2 emissions of 48g/km. It is heavier, and as a result, acceleration to 60 mph is over eight seconds.

BYD says that with a full charge and tank, both versions offer a total range of up to 631 miles.

The driving experience is smooth, with the power unit delivering plenty of pace. It becomes notably more raucous when flooring the accelerator, but never uncomfortably so. It handles well, as an extended drive from the M54 in Shropshire into the rolling hills and twisting roads of mid-Wales demonstrated.

Its stability and agility handled both sweeping and tight curves with aplomb, always feeling well-planted. The steering also offered plenty of feedback, allowing you to push it while understanding the limits.

Safety

Comprehensive measures include adaptive and intelligent cruise control, lane-keeping and departure functions, blind spot and collision warnings, speed limit control, traffic sign recognition, and automatic emergency braking. For occupant safety, it comes with seven airbags

Verdict

The SEALION 5 delivers a balance of comfort, efficiency, and everyday usability. Its firm yet comfortable ride makes it easy to live with, and it is ideal for families who want one sensible, practical vehicle. Not to mention the 6-year or 93,750-mile warranty.